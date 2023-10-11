Another strategy emerges to combat homelessness in London

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is partnering with London Cares Homeless Response Services (London Cares) to help combat the city’s growing homelessness crisis.

The initiative will be known as the Health and Homelessness Whole of Community System and will establish 25 supportive housing units starting this month.

These spaces, which are a separate from the city’s homeless hubs, will assist those with complex health needs, including discharged hospital patients at risk of readmission due to experiencing chronic and persistent homelessness.

Using existing, fully furnished apartments at 362 Dundas St., the LHSC and London Cares will offer comprehensive 24/7 health and social support services to residents.

“At LHSC, we know that housing is health care, and we are committed to working with our system partners to redesign care and better address the needs of all Londoners, especially those community members who are marginalized and have difficulty accessing stable health and housing resources,” said Sandra Smith of LHSC

The Sisters of St. Joseph, who run St. Joe's Café, are extending their support and partnership to ensure residents receive at least one hot meal per day, and Voyago Health, is offering complimentary transportation services to the building once residents are ready to move in.

"Our collaboration with LHSC and our community partners marks a significant step forward in our dedication to improving the well-being of our entire community," said Anne Armstrong, Executive Director, London Cares. "By integrating our expertise, resources, and shared passion for helping others, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of people who have experienced chronic homelessness on our streets by providing them with the sustained support and housing they need to recover and move toward a brighter future.”

The safe and supportive housing units will also offer addiction treatment, educational resources, and food insecurity assistance.