City council decides fate of five proposed homeless hub locations

A long awaited debate in London reached its conclusion on Thursday, with city council voting to move forward on the five proposed homeless hub locations.

On Sept. 20, city hall announced the proposed locations of the city's five homeless hubs.

The hubs would serve Indigenous, youth, women and female-identifying homeless populations.

THE COUNCIL MEETING

The council meeting to decide whether or not to approve the five proposed locations got underway at 1p.m. on Thursday.

Late Thursday afernoon, council voted to pass its homeless hub plan it its entirety, including all clauses, locations and sites. The only caveat is the Fanshawe Park Road West location, which is pending rezoning application.

“Stop treating this as a only a downtown and east-end problem," said Ward 1 Coun. Hadleigh McAlister as the meeting got underway. “Let’s offer hope to the homeless.”

Ward 12 Coun. Elizabeth Peloza gave an impassioned address and pointed to her own childhood homelessness, and challenged those opposing the Fanshawe location to consider the future plight of their own families.

Later in the afternoon, Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson questioned the criticism of safety concerns regarding the hubs. She said hundreds of thousands of dollars will be spent on security, which she said points to a safety problem.

“Is a disservice to the people” to not listen to those concerns, Stevenson said, who added that she wants a full presentation to Londoners like was offered for the bus rapid transit project since “This is a big decision.”

When she asked for a detailed plan and more time for Londoners to discuss, there was applause from some people in the gallery. Stevenson then put forth a motion to delay the decision on the hubs.

“Delay for the purpose of delay is cruel,” Ward 6 Coun. Sam Trosow replied, in reference to homeless people who are currently on the streets waiting for help.

Ward 13 Coun. David Ferreira told council to support the homeless hub plan.

“We are almost there," he said. “This is a pivotal moment.”

London Mayor Josh Morgan is seen at city hall on Oct. 5, 2023 as a meeting over whether or not to approve the city's five proposed homeless hubs is set to be begin. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Ward 7 Coun. Corrine Rahman said she supports two of the hubs and their locations, but had questions surrounding the location at 705 Fanshawe Park Rd. W.

“What kind of consultation was given to business owners?” she asked during the meeting.

City manager Lynn Livingstone pointed to two public information sessions in that area, but conceded there were no specific consultations for businesses in the area.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Josh Morgan touted the homeless hub proposal as a first-of-its-kind endeavour.

“We have the opportunity to save lives and change lives,” said Morgan. “We can learn by doing, let’s not delay.”

Morgan added that if the status quo remains and “we carry on doing things we have always done,” nothing will ever be accomplished.

THE PROPOSED LEAD AGENCIES AND LOCATIONS

1. Atlohsa Family Healing Services (Indigenous hub)

a. 550 Wellington Rd. — opening: December 2023 — 18 transitional beds, 10 respite beds — capital cost to build: $1,303,750 — annual operating cost: $2,118,146

550 Wellington Rd. is a building on the campus of the Parkwood Institute utilized by the city’s winter response to homelessness in previous years.

2. Youth Opportunities Unlimited (youth hub)

a . 329 Richmond St. — opening: December 2023 — 6 respite beds — capital cost to build: $1,064,367

b. 800 Commissioners Rd. E. — opening: May 2024 — 9 transitional beds — capital cost to build: $2,059,183 — annual operating cost: $1,317,500 (year one), $1,983,800 (year two)

800 Commissioners Rd. E. is on the Victoria campus of the London Health Sciences Centre.

A graphic depicts the proposed locations of London, Ont.'s five proposed homeless bubs. (Source: Google Maps)3. Canadian Mental Health Association Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services (women and female-identifying hub)

a. 556 Dundas St. — opening: December 2023 — 10 respite beds — capital cost to build: $40,500 — annual operating cost: $1,425,562

b. 705 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. — opening: May 2024 (pending rezoning) — 20 transitional beds — capital cost to build: $497,800 — annual operating cost: $2,630,854

556 Dundas St. is home to My Sister’s Place, and 705 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. is the location of the Lighthouse Inn.

Since first announced, the proposed location at 705 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. has been the most shrouded in controversy, with businesses and residents expressing concern the location is too close to residential neighbourhoods and children’s services.

Once all 73 beds are all open, the annual operating budget of the five sites will be $8.1 million.

The low-barrier hubs are a significant part of the council-endorsed Whole of Community Response to Homelessness that proposes 600 supportive housing units and up to 15 low-barrier hubs.

The goal is to open the first 100 housing units and up to five hubs this December.

