Here are the addresses where London’s homeless hub locations are being proposed

A report released by city hall details the bids received to operate the first, up to five, low-barrier service hubs for Londoners experiencing homelessness.

In August, the city issued a request for proposals (RFP) seeking qualified agencies that have secured an appropriately zoned property to bid on a two-year contract with up to four one-year extensions.

Civic Administration is recommending council approve three hubs, two of which will be spread over two locations.

The proposed lead agencies and locations are:

1. Atlohsa Family Healing Services

550 Wellington Rd. — opening: December 2023 — 18 transitional beds, 10 respite beds — capital cost to build: $1,303,750 — annual operating cost: $2,118,146

550 Wellington Rd. is a building on the campus of the Parkwood Institute utilized by the city’s winter response to homelessness in previous years.

2. Youth Opportunities Unlimited

329 Richmond St. — opening: December 2023 — 6 respite beds — capital cost to build: $1,064,367

800 Commissioners Rd. E. — opening: May 2024 — 9 transitional beds — capital cost to build: $2,059,183 — annual operating cost: $1,317,500 (year one), $1,983,800 (year two)

800 Commissioners Rd. E. is on the Victoria campus of the London Health Sciences Centre

3. Canadian Mental Health Association Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services:

556 Dundas St. — opening: December 2023 — 10 respite beds — capital cost to build: $40,500 — annual operating cost: $1,425,562

705 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. — opening: May 2024 (pending rezoning) — 20 transitional beds — capital cost to build: $497,800 — annual operating cost: $2,630,854

556 Dundas St. is home to My Sister’s Place, while 705 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. West is the location of the Lighthouse Inn

The total annual operating cost for all the locations would be $15,650,424.

Some of the criteria for the first set of hubs included:

Locations for were to be zoned to permit emergency care establishments, but the location on Fanshawe Park Road will require rezoning

Each hub required 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. of multi-use space, a side-entry off the street, fenced private space, greenspace for recreational activities or pets, a commercial kitchen and laundry facilities

They were not to be located in the Old East Village, on Dundas Place, or on Richmond Row

City staff told CTV News London that My Sister’s Place is just outside the boundary of the OEV base on boundaries in the Official Plan.

The low-barrier hubs are a significant part of the council-endorsed Whole of Community Response to Homelessness that proposes 600 supportive housing units and up to 15 low-barrier hubs.

The goal is to open the first 100 housing units and up to five hubs this December.

Time for Londoners to weigh in on the proposed locations is limited.

On Sept. 25 council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee will hold a special meeting to consider the report about proposed lead agencies and locations.

Council is anticipated to finalize its choices at a special meeting called on Oct. 5.