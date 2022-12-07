Animals perish in Huron County barn fire

Damage is estimated between $1-million and $3-million and three barns on a farm in Huron County have been destroyed by fire.

OPP told CTV News the fire on Cutline Road near Clinton was discovered by the owner around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries reported, however 14 cattle, nine chickens, a quantity of straw, feed and equipment were all lost.

Fire departments from Clinton, Blyth, Goderich, Bayfield and Brucefield all responded to the blaze.