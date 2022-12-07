Animals perish in Huron County barn fire

OPP cruiser - file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) OPP cruiser - file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of U.S. President Joe Biden's term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver