Animals believed to have perished in Hanover, Ont. fire

Firefighters battle a glaze at Fabulous Fashions and the former Forum Hotel Rooming House in Hanover, Ont. on May 18, 2022. (Source: Hanover police) Firefighters battle a glaze at Fabulous Fashions and the former Forum Hotel Rooming House in Hanover, Ont. on May 18, 2022. (Source: Hanover police)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations

With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.

Poilievre faces backlash for comments on Jordan Peterson podcast

Some are calling attention to a comment about 'Anglo-Saxon words' that Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made while appearing as a guest on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast. The term has been used by those on the far-right to differentiate white people from immigrants and people of colour.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver