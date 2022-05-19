Animals believed to have perished in Hanover, Ont. fire

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate after an early morning fire in Hanover, Ont.

Officers on patrol spotted the blaze at the former Forum Hotel Rooming House located at 315 10th St. and called for the fire department.

When firefighters arrived the building was filled with heavy smoke, making rescue and evacuation efforts difficult, according to police.

At this point in the investigation, police believe everyone escaped from the building but say due to the transient nature of many of the residents, officers are continuing to confirm that the fire resulted in no loss of human life — some pets belonging to the residents may have perished in the fire.

Two Hanover police officers received treatment for smoke inhalation at the scene by Grey County Paramedics.

Crews from Hanover, Walkerton, West Grey, Elmwood and Inter-Township are still battling the blaze as of 9:30 a.m..

Police are asking everyone to avoid the Downtown Core and have closed 10th Street to traffic and pedestrians between 9th Ave., and 11th Ave., to allow fire crews to do their work. It is anticipated this area will remain closed for the day.

Displaced residents are encouraged to attend at the Grace United Church located on 12th Street in Hanover where social service agencies have staged to provide assistance related to their primary needs and necessities of life.