And the winners of the Dream Lottery grand prize and 50/50 are…

London, Ont. -

The winners of the Fall Dream Lottery grand prize and 50/50 draw have been announced.

The Fall version of the lottery sold out in just 31 days and saw the biggest pool for the 50/50 draw in the Lottery’s history.

The winner of the overall grand prize is Jim Wood of London, Ont.

Wood has the choice between one of two Dream homes, a vacation for life package, or the all-cash option of $1-million.

Upon receiving a phone call he’d won the prize Wood simply responded “Wow!”

Later he called the win “life changing.”

John MacFarlane, the president and CEO of the London Health Sciences Foundation echoed Wood’s statement.

“It’s life changing for all of us frankly, because thanks to your support, you’re supporting the hospitals in this lottery.”

Perhaps just as exciting of a prize this year was the 50/50 draw with the winner taking home more than $700,000.

The winner of the 50/50 is Robert Mark Wilkie of Fergus, Ont.

“Wow, that makes my day brighter!”, Wilkie exclaimed when contacted by lottery officials.

The grand prize homes, both in London and fully furnished, are each valued at over a million dollars.

All proceeds support services at London Health Sciences Centre, Children's Hospital at LHSC and St. Joseph's Health Care London.