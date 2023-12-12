'An asset to our team': Wingham, Ont. teen with Down syndrome scores first basket

The moment that Steven Nicholson scored his first ever basket will be a moment his family will never forget.

“It was inspiring. It was the highlight of my life with Steven,” said his mother, Angela.

Steven, who was born with translocation Down syndrome, has always loved basketball.

But, he’s never been picked for a team, until this year, when his coach Chris Moore selected him to join the F.E. Madill junior boys’ squad.

He saw his first action Monday afternoon against Goderich near the end of the game, and after a few near misses, he sunk a three pointer, and the assembled crowd went wild.

“It was the highlight of any basketball game, I’ve ever played in or coached. It was definitely incredible to see and feel,” said Moore.

Coach Chris Moore talks to the junior boys basketball team at F.E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham, Ont. on Dec. 12, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

The chants of “Steven, Steven, Steven” continued for the rest of the game, which was almost as memorable as scoring his first bucket.

“It was super, super cool,” said Steven, who is in grade 10 at F.E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham.

Although he’s not a “morning person,” according to his parents, Steven makes all the 7:30 a.m. practices. Moore called him a “tremendous asset” to the team.

That inclusion and acceptance, both on and off the court from his coach and teammates, has meant the world to his parents, who are still basking in the glow of “the shot.”

Steven Nicholson is a proud member of the F.E. Madill junior boys basketball team. Nicholson, who has translocation Down syndrome, scored his first basket ever during a game on Dec. 11, 2023 thanks to his coach and teammates. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“Words can’t even explain what it means. We’re grateful, and excited for Steven, excited for us. I can’t even put it into words. It’s truly amazing,” said Angela.

“I think it’s a great lesson for everybody to see what a little bit of kindness can do, and how it can help somebody feel inside. Just doing those little things, especially for somebody that may have a disability. Doing those little things, can actually be tremendously huge,” Moore added.

As happy as Steven is with his shining moment, he’s ready to score more in the game he adores.

“I love it so much,” he said.

