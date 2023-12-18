Ambitious Vision SoHo plan begins to take shape
A building that once was a beacon of hope for children, and then left to wither to time, is getting a second chance to shine once more.
“These are three new buildings, and so these buildings are under construction,” explained Greg Playford from the London Community Foundation during a look inside the former War Memorial Children’s Hospital, which is being brought back to life after years of neglect as part of a group of nonprofit housing developments on the old Victoria Hospital lands.
Julie Ryan, Indwell’s community engagement officer, said the building will be turned into 42 units of “deeply affordable and supportive housing,” while the health services building next door will also be turned into an additional 96 units of affordable housing.
In all, six buildings and hundreds of mixed income units will be built over the coming years, but there will also be support services.
“So 42 units of affordable, supportive housing, the interdisciplinary team that Indwell will have at this location includes RPN addiction support, housing support, psychosocial [support], an array of different professional supports in order to help people maintain stable housing,” explained Natasha Thuemler of Indwell.
Construction is underway on the former War Memorial Children’s Hospital, located on the old Victoria Hospital lands in London, Ont., as multiple nonprofit groups prepare to revitalize the buildings into supportive housing. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)
Work began last year on a shared underground parking garage, but when clearing the site, the first hurdle was discovered.
“When they tore down the hospital buildings, the construction company that they hired to demolish the buildings, instead of taking all the rubble away, they dumped it all into the foundation,” explained Ron Rowbottom of Zerin Development Cooperation.
Brick, glass, and steel had to be cleared which increased costs, but the City of London voted to repay the difference in cost.
Funding for the hope project is still coming in, but is almost all in place, according to Ryan.
“We've raised $3 million from the community. The city has put in an additional $2 million towards this building, and we're waiting for some federal and provincial funding to come through. So, we're construction ready and excited to get going,” she said.
Construction on the parking garage is expected to be completed in February, with the first building expected to begin shortly after, with a fall 2025 opening target date.
Construction is underway on the former War Memorial Children’s Hospital, located on the old Victoria Hospital lands in London, Ont., as multiple nonprofit groups prepare to revitalize the buildings into supportive housing. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians fear for the future of the middle class, according to a nation-wide survey
Fewer than 31 per cent of Canadians are optimistic about the future of Canada’s middle class, according to the latest class-identity survey by research firm Pollara Strategic Insights.
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he's convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a trial that he hoped would vindicate him and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star. It did just the opposite: Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him hours after the verdict.
'I want God taught in school': Sask. received 18 letters before implementing pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints in the summer before it implemented a rule preventing most children from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
BREAKING NEWS Earthquake in northwestern China kills at least 111 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces
At least 111 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in a mountainous region in northwestern China, the country's state media reported on Tuesday.
Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee accused of 2003 sex assault on helicopter
A new lawsuit claims musician Tommy Lee sexually assaulted a woman in a helicopter during a drug-filled 2003 flight in California.
Annual rent increases slowing as average asking price reaches $2,174 in November
A report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,174 in November, relatively flat from the previous month but an 8.4 per cent increase year-over-year.
Ottawa youth accused in alleged terror plot now also facing explosives charges
An Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now also accused of having explosives in his possession.
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke of Utah pleads guilty in child abuse case
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called "8 Passengers" pleaded guilty Monday to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse for abusing and starving two of her children.
Kitchener
-
'One last time': Final year for elaborate Elora, Ont. Grinch display
The family behind the display, which has described as "about a 50/50 mixture of joy and pure terror," is giving it one last hurrah.
-
-
Shooting in Kitchener neighbourhood under investigation
Waterloo regional police are looking into a shooting that required a man to be taken to an out-of-region hospital.
Windsor
-
Stabbing suspect sought after downtown fight
Windsor police are asking for help finding a suspect following an early morning stabbing downtown.
-
'Perplexing' delay in sentencing hearing of Dresden woman convicted of impaired driving causing death
A sentencing hearing for Arielle Wall, who was convicted of impaired driving causing death, scheduled for Monday in Chatham’s courthouse was adjourned to next year.
-
Community shines for food donations amid economic turmoil
As the need continues to grow, 'All of the groups are working together to help people,' explained Stephanie Heaton, president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul St. Michael’s Leamington Conference.
Barrie
-
Woman taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash near Wasaga Beach
A woman was taken to a Toronto-area hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Wasaga Beach Monday morning.
-
Barrie convenience store robbed by armed man in Batman mask
Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Barrie convenience store while wearing a Batman mask.
-
Snow squall warning for central Ontario during tonight's rush hour and beyond
The national weather agency is calling for local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres later today into this evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Two fatal crashes in northwestern Ontario over weekend
A 23-year-old from Winnipeg and a 31-year-old from Toronto were killed in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
-
How Timmins police are tackling the city's problems on the streets
With a growing concern about the level of crime, homelessness and drug addiction in northern Ontario, Sergio Arangio is taking a closer look at what is being done in Timmins to solve it.
-
Thunder Bay police not legally responsible for man’s freezing death in 2015: SIU
Police behaviour was questionable but didn’t rise to the level of criminality, says a formal review of an Indigenous man’s 2015 death in Thunder Bay.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa youth accused in alleged terror plot now also facing explosives charges
An Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now also accused of having explosives in his possession.
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
-
No charges laid following pro-Palestine protest at Bayshore Shopping Centre
Ottawa police say no charges were laid after a protest erupted at the Bayshore Shopping Centre in Ottawa last Friday that was targeting the clothing retailer Zara.
Toronto
-
Blowing snow could make for messy commute in GTA
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for this evening in Toronto, with 4 to 8 cm of snow expected to blanket the city.
-
Amid little short-term rental enforcement, Toronto community group books room for evidence
Frustrated about the lack of enforcement of apparently illegal short-term rental units operating in Toronto’s Kensington Market neighbourhood, a community group took matters into their own hands – and appears to have gotten results.
-
'Time was of the essence': Officers who saved residents from burning home in Vaughan recall the scene
Police are crediting the actions of three “brave” officers who they say entered a burning building in Vaughan last week to pull residents to safety.
Montreal
-
'They never called us': Quebec woman says husband died while on wait list for heart surgery
The number of Quebecers waiting for certain types of surgeries has reached a record high, and one Montreal woman says the long wait cost her husband his life.
-
Quebec mother acquitted of daughters' deaths after third murder trial
Quebec mother Adele Sorella has been acquitted in the killing of her two daughters in 2009.
-
Heavy December rainfall across Quebec leads to flooding fears, evacuations
Heavy rain across Quebec has officials monitoring rising water levels in the provincial capital region and ordering evacuations in some areas.
Atlantic
-
Strongest wind, heaviest rain still to come for the Maritimes
A strong coastal storm is heading for the Maritimes Monday.
-
Power out for thousands across Maritimes amid strong winds
Maritimers are bracing from strong winds and rain in the region Monday.
-
‘Why steal them?’ Dozens of turkeys stolen from New Brunswick grocery store
The owner of a grocery store in Salisbury, N.B. said around 60 frozen turkeys were stolen from a trailer parked behind their store early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for male suspect in fatal stabbing of Indigenous teen
The Winnipeg Police Service say a 14-year-old Indigenous girl was with a group of young people shortly before she was fatally stabbed in the 200 block of Graham Avenue on December 15.
-
Manitoba drivers to see insurance rate cut as regulator chides Crown corporation
Manitoba drivers will pay lower auto insurance premiums next year, under a new ruling by the provincial regulator.
-
'It just feels special': Winnipeg student choir makes NHL history
A group of Winnipeg students made NHL history over the weekend with their performance of Canada's national anthem.
Calgary
-
Smith says it wasn't her decision to nix job offer to Alberta public health doctor
Premier Danielle Smith is denying it was her decision to quash the hiring of Alberta's former chief medical officer to a new job at the province's health agency.
-
Woman and man found dead in southwest Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman after their bodies were found in the community of Parkhill last week.
-
Calgary's ring road, decades in the making, now complete
Following years of intensive work and decades of planning, Calgary's ring road is now complete.
Edmonton
-
Smith says it wasn't her decision to nix job offer to Alberta public health doctor
Premier Danielle Smith is denying it was her decision to quash the hiring of Alberta's former chief medical officer to a new job at the province's health agency.
-
Police issue warning about violent sexual offender being released from jail
A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of a previous police warning will be released in Edmonton.
-
Three men sexually assault man near downtown encampment
Police are searching for three men who sexually assaulted one man near a downtown Edmonton encampment early Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man in mental health crisis died in fire during RCMP standoff, police watchdog confirms
A man presumed to have died in a massive fire following an hours-long police standoff in Langley last month has been confirmed deceased, B.C.’s police oversight agency said Monday.
-
Here are some common holiday-related 911 calls, according to B.C. operators
Should you call 911 for a noisy holiday party? What about a Grinch stealing presents?
-
CTV's Community Heroes: Retiring UGM chef prepares for 'doozy' of last meal
Michael Miller still remembers his first meal at Union Gospel Mission nearly three decades ago. He was grappling with an alcohol addiction, was homeless, and had just moved to Vancouver from Montreal.