Ambitious Vision SoHo plan begins to take shape

A building that once was a beacon of hope for children, and then left to wither to time, is getting a second chance to shine once more.

“These are three new buildings, and so these buildings are under construction,” explained Greg Playford from the London Community Foundation during a look inside the former War Memorial Children’s Hospital, which is being brought back to life after years of neglect as part of a group of nonprofit housing developments on the old Victoria Hospital lands.

Julie Ryan, Indwell’s community engagement officer, said the building will be turned into 42 units of “deeply affordable and supportive housing,” while the health services building next door will also be turned into an additional 96 units of affordable housing.

In all, six buildings and hundreds of mixed income units will be built over the coming years, but there will also be support services.

“So 42 units of affordable, supportive housing, the interdisciplinary team that Indwell will have at this location includes RPN addiction support, housing support, psychosocial [support], an array of different professional supports in order to help people maintain stable housing,” explained Natasha Thuemler of Indwell.

Construction is underway on the former War Memorial Children’s Hospital, located on the old Victoria Hospital lands in London, Ont., as multiple nonprofit groups prepare to revitalize the buildings into supportive housing. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

Work began last year on a shared underground parking garage, but when clearing the site, the first hurdle was discovered.

“When they tore down the hospital buildings, the construction company that they hired to demolish the buildings, instead of taking all the rubble away, they dumped it all into the foundation,” explained Ron Rowbottom of Zerin Development Cooperation.

Brick, glass, and steel had to be cleared which increased costs, but the City of London voted to repay the difference in cost.

Funding for the hope project is still coming in, but is almost all in place, according to Ryan.

“We've raised $3 million from the community. The city has put in an additional $2 million towards this building, and we're waiting for some federal and provincial funding to come through. So, we're construction ready and excited to get going,” she said.

Construction on the parking garage is expected to be completed in February, with the first building expected to begin shortly after, with a fall 2025 opening target date.

