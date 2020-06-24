LONDON, ONT. -- Even though museums are able to open during stage two of the reopening protocol put in place by the province, the London Children's Museum and Museum London remain temporarily closed.

According to their website, 'interactive and high-contact exhibits' must remain closed.

As far as memberships go, the London Children's Museum will be extending accounts for the length of their closure, including those who purchased before they closed due to COVID-19.

The museum continues to use its social media sites, such as Facebook to create at-home learning for those who may be interested.

As of June 15, Museum London stated that their doors remain temporarily closed and programing has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While closed, virtual tours are available to view through their social media sites, as well as other activities like virtual puzzles.