MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Despite having to quickly shift to an online format, Up with Art, a fundraising event for Unity Project and Museum London, pulled in $146,000.

The total came very close to matching 2019's total of just over $150,000, and far surpassed the 2018 fundraiser's total of $101,000.

In a Facebook post, Museum London thanked participants saying, "We are (almost) speechless at the fact that even during this difficult time, we ended up only $2K shy of last year's grand total. This is beyond our dreamiest expectations, and we are all so thankful that you chose to be a part of UPwithART despite the pandemic and our 'change in venue.'"

More than 500 people registered to attend the event, which sold 64 works of art through an online auction and 70 prints from London, Ont. artist Craig Guthrie.

The event, which marked its 10th year, helps fund homeless services and children's programming at the museum.

