Middlesex OPP have charged a Tillsonburg man with drug possession and theft after police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle stuck in a farm field in Thames Centre.

Just before midnight Saturday, OPP were called to the 3000 block of Harrietsville Drive.

They say the vehicle stuck had allegedly been stolen from Elgin County.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and police say they found a quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Police say a second occupant fled the scene prior to their arrival. Police were unable to find the second person.

Police have charged a 43-year-old man with possession of property obtained by crime, over $5,000 and two counts of possession of drugs.