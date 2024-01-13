LONDON
London

    • Alice Munro short story contest ready for submissions

    The Alice Munro sign in Wingham, Ont., seen on Jan. 12, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) The Alice Munro sign in Wingham, Ont., seen on Jan. 12, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    The Alice Munro Festival of the Short Story writing contest is ready for submissions.

    The annual writing contest is the centrepiece of the Alice Munro Festival that hosts author talks and writing workshops across Huron County each June.

    Munro, who was born in Wingham, Ont. and lived in Clinton for several years, based many of her short stories on her experiences growing up in Huron County.

    Top prize for the short story contest is $1,500.

    You can learn more by visiting their website.

