Alert issued by Grey Bruce Public Health after rash of overdoses, including fatality

Grey Bruce Public Health is sounding the alarm after one person in their 50s died and several others overdosed on suspected opioids.

It says four people in the Owen Sound area overdosed between June 16 and 21. The fatality occurred on Wednesday.

“We urge individuals who engage in the consumption of street drugs to exercise utmost caution and take proactive measures to ensure their awareness of the substances they are consuming," says Dr. Rim Zayed, Physician with Grey Bruce Public Health. "This includes being well-informed about the type, dosage, and origin of the substances.”

Users can never be sure about the dosage or if the drugs they are doing have been mixed or cut with harmful substances.

They should never consume drugs by themselves and are encouraged to always have a naloxone kit at the ready. Free kits are available at participating pharmacies across Grey and Bruce Counties as well as Grey Bruce Public Health.