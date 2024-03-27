Alberta family launches Blyth Festival's '$500K for another 50 years' campaign

This year marks 50 years since the Blyth Festival started staging Canadian plays in the small Huron County village.

To mark the half century on stage, the Blyth Festival is launching a ‘500k for another 50 years’ campaign.

To kick it off, the Stephens family from Canmore, Alberta have donated $250,000 to the artistic organization.

Andrew and Margaret Stephens grew up in southwestern Ontario and have spent many summers in Blyth and the surrounding area.

“When Margaret passed away in 2014, the kids and I started thinking about using our family foundation to make the kinds of investment that could drive real change. We believe strongly that Canada needs a venue to create and tell Canadian stories, and the Blyth Festival is the leader in doing this. It was a natural fit,” said Andrew.

Two other families, one from London, David Southen and Susan Carlyle have pledged $50,000 towards the festival’s campaign.

Blyth officials are now looking for help raising the $150, 000 balance of the Stephen’s pledge to reach their $500,000 goal.

“Andrew and his family have blown us away with their passion for the future of the Blyth Festival. This gift comes at a pivotal time. There is no question the arts in Canada are in trouble, coast to coast to coast. This gift from Andrew and his family is not only going to help us emerge from the pandemic, but it will allow us to confidently plan, build, and dream for the future. We cannot thank Andrew, Eric, Emily, Patricia, and Trevor enough for this astonishing gift,” said Blyth Artistic Director, Gil Garratt.

Since its inception in 1975, the Blyth Festival has produced 156 new Canadian plays, to the delight of more than 1-million visitors to Blyth.

The Festival is staging six plays this year at two separate stages — one indoor, the other outdoors.

Tickets to Blyth’s 50th season go on sale to the general public on April 2.