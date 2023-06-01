Active barn fire in Delaware
Emergency crews are on scene of a barn fire in Delaware.
According to London fire, Engine 9, Car 9 and Tanker 5 have all responded to the scene on Bringham Road.
This is a developing story.
'Tone-deaf': Singh slams Johnston's decision to not step down as foreign interference rapporteur
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's refusal to heed the House of Commons' call for him to step down as 'tone-deaf.'
Air Canada suffering system-wide failure, flights operating at 'reduced rate'
Air Canada is experiencing a technical issue with its flight communications system, causing delays across the country for the second time in a week.
RBC facing technical issues with online, mobile banking
The Royal Bank of Canada is facing issues with online and mobile banking. According to a brief message posted on Twitter, there is an issue with the digital display of transactions.
Climate change and El Nino's return will impact Canada's weather. Here's how
Forecasters warn an upcoming weather pattern known for warm temperatures could bring droughts, floods and even tropical storms to Canada.
Jordan's royal wedding gets underway in ceremony packed with stars and deep symbolism
The wedding of Jordan's crown prince to the scion of a prominent Saudi family began on Thursday in a palace celebration that drew massive crowds and a mood of excitement around the kingdom, while presenting the young Hashemite royal as a new player on the global stage.
Former 'Family Feud' contestant Timothy Bliefnick guilty in wife's slaying
A jury Wednesday convicted a former contestant on the television game show "Family Feud" of first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.
Dished up by 3D printers, a new kind of fish to fry
Forget your hook, line and sinker. An Israeli foodtech company says it has 3D printed the first ever ready-to-cook fish filet using animal cells cultivated and grown in a laboratory.
Ottawa improving how it handles intelligence: Trudeau's national security adviser
The prime minister's national security adviser says Ottawa needs to improve the way it manages intelligence, and officials are taking steps to address breakdowns in communication within government.
Firefighters from U.S., South Africa to battle Canada's 'unprecedented' fires
More than 300 firefighters from the United States and South Africa are heading to Canada in the coming days as the country battles an unprecedented wildfire season that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes so far this year.
Staff at Kitchener business thwart attempted robbery
Mallory Robinson says it was “a little more than [she] was expecting” when she arrived at work at her family's Kitchener business Wednesday morning.
Fire rips through Kitchener townhomes, residents displaced
At least three units in a townhouse complex are damaged, displacing many residents, after a fire on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.
'We had a bit of a baby boom': A dozen service dogs in training in need of temporary homes
An agency aimed at providing service dogs to those with disabilities and mental disorders is making a plea to the public to help foster 12 puppies for up to a year.
Windsor police officer appealing after conviction for freedom convoy donation
A Windsor police officer is appealing his discreditable conduct conviction and penalty for donating $50 to the Freedom Convoy.
Stellantis 'does not confirm' new Windsor EV battery plant deal
Stellantis does not confirm that a deal has been reached to secure the $5-billion NextStar Energy EV battery plant in Windsor.
Ontario reveals details on Highway 3 widening and Highway 401 interchange projects
The Ontario government is announcing more details on the widening of Highway 3 and a new interchange connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway.
Bracebridge beach shuts down over safety concerns
A popular beach in Bracebridge is being temporarily shut down over safety concerns.
Boy, 15, airlifted in critical condition after scooter collides with truck on Hwy 89
One person has been airlifted following a collision involving a scooter and truck near Shelburne.
Meaford lifts water advisory one week after devastating fire, state of emergency remains
The Grey Bruce Health Unit lifted an advisory for Meaford residents nearly one week after a massive fire forced the municipality to issue a warning to the public not to drink tap water.
3 girls now charged in assault, kidnapping investigation in Huntsville
Huntsville OPP has charged a third girl in connection to an alleged assault captured on video at a local high school and shared on social media earlier this month.
Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, 'That '70s Show' actor faces 30 years to life
'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.
Two city employees fired following tips to Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline in 2022
The city of Ottawa fired two employees with "medical related duties" for submitting falsified vaccination status documents last year following a tip to the city's fraud and waste hotline, according to a new report from the city's auditor general.
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hottest June 1 in Ottawa history
The temperature hit 29.8 C at 11 a.m. Thursday, setting a record for the warmest June 1 in Ottawa’s history. The old record was 29.6 C, set back in 2011, according to Environment Canada.
BREAKING | Shed catches fire in residential neighbourhood near Yorkdale
A shed in a residential neighbourhood near Yorkdale Mall caught on fire Thursday afternoon.
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass booed loudly by fans during first game since controversial Instagram post
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass was booed at the Rogers Centre after he was called onto the field Wednesday night.
Penguins hire former Leafs GM Dubas as president of hockey operations
The Pittsburgh Penguins have named former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas its new president of hockey operations, the club announced Thursday.
Quebec wants to force everyone to use the same charging standard for smartphones
The days of missing the right charger for your cellphone could be a thing of the past in Quebec. A new bill tabled in the provincial legislature Thursday aims to amend the Consumer Protection Act to require universal charging for devices like smartphones and tablets.
'We're battling a fire in a Ski-Doo suit!' Montreal firefighters quell blaze in extreme heat
Police and firefighters in Montreal responded to a five-alarm fire in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood in the extreme heat. Four firefighters were evaluated for heat stroke and five residents were displaced.
Investigation report into series of deaths in Lakeshore emergency room to be tabled
The independent investigator charged with shedding light on troubling revelations concerning a number of deaths in the Lakeshore General Hospital emergency room in Pointe-Claire is due to submit her report this Thursday afternoon.
N.S. premier calls for urgent, proactive firefighting help from Ottawa
Premier Tim Houston repeated his calls for urgent firefighting help Thursday, asking Ottawa to “be proactive” with aid as multiple wildfires continue to burn out of control.
Halifax-area wildfire 50 per cent contained as crews deal with record heat in forecast
A wildfire that began burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents is now 50 per cent contained.
'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
'Customers very satisfied': The use of cosmetic pesticides once again allowed on Manitoba lawns
Winnipeg lawn care companies have an old weapon back in their arsenal as they begin their annual war against weeds.
Body found in South Point Douglas
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a body was found on Wednesday night near an Indigenous gathering place in South Point Douglas.
Engine failure, fire force WestJet Encore flight back to Calgary
A WestJet Encore flight returned to Calgary on Wednesday after an engine failure and fire while heading north of the city.
Fire ban ends in Edmonton after nearly 1 month
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services ended the ban after rain and cooler weather, the City of Edmonton said in a release.
Emergency Operations Centre activated at Surrey Memorial Hospital
In response to a barrage of questions about Surrey’s beleaguered hospital, B.C.’s minister of health told reporters that an Emergency Operations Centre was activated at the site on Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver cupcake thief apologizes, offers to pay for damages from bizarre bakery break-in
The man who broke into a Dunbar bakery by kicking in a glass door Friday morning has apologized to the owner and offered to pay for damages.