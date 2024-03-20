'A time for Play' announced for 2024-25 season at the Grand Theatre
The 2024-25 season at the Grand Theatre in London has been announced.
This season's playbill, 'A time for Play', will included six "beloved and blockbuster" titles, according to the theater.
Shows include
- As You Like It
- The Sound of Music
- Heist
- The Secret to Good Tea
- Waitress
- Pride and Prejudice
- MATILDA the Musical
“The Grand’s 2024/25 Season is about moments where joy, where play, bring about real change in the world. How humour can make us look at ourselves, and each other, in a new light. Some fresh looks on familiar stories, and some new stories that feel like something we know,” said Grand Theatre Artistic Director, Rachel Peake.
Jeans 'n Classics also returns for a seventh year with five new concerts.
The 2024/25 lineup includes Paul McCartney. Every Breath You Take – The Music of Sting and The Police, Heartland – Current and Classic Country, The Ultimate Symphonic Rock Show and The Who and Led Zeppelin.
