LONDON, ON -- The City of London reminds Londoners that an open air burning ban is currently in effect.

The ban set by the London Fire Department includes all outdoor open air burning, backyard bonfires, campfire, and fire pits.

ULC/CSA listed propane or natural gas BBQ's are acceptable as well as CLC/CSA listed propane fueled fire tables and fire pots.

When using accepted fire related products, it must be three feet or more away from anything that could catch fire such as decks, fences, and siding on your home.

The ban is a temporary measure to help keep emergency crews and resources readily available.

To report an open air burn, call (519) 661-5615 and not 911.