'A great location in my opinion': Developer plans to turn unused parking lot at White Oaks Mall into apartment towers
When Westdell Development acquired White Oaks Mall last year, President Iyman Meddoui said they always had the vision of adding additional commercial and residential components.
“The area is going to transfer into a mixed use type of development,” said Meddoui.
That mixed use will include a new 568 unit, two tower high-rise off Bradley Avenue, coming in off Montgomery Road.
Westdell Developments put forth an application to the city, likely the first of several applications, to build housing on their White Oaks Mall site.
“Currently it’s an unused parking structure that is a bit of an eyesore in the neighbourhood,” said Ward 12 Coun. Elizabeth Peloza who supports the project. “This is also a transit hub, that’s coming with the bus rapid transit corridor in this area, so a great location in my opinion."
Peloza said at a pre-consultation meeting with the community in February, concerns focused on intensification, traffic management and waste collection.
An empty parking lot at White Oaks Mall in London, Ont. is the proposed site of a Westdell Developments high-rise project. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) But despite those concerns, Peloza said these units are badly needed as the area has not seen any new apartments in the last three decades.
“Height is always an issue, however, as the city continues to grow, and as we continue to address our housing concerns, these types of applications are going to be very, very typical moving forward,” explained Meddoui.
The new towers would offer a mix of one, two or three bedroom apartments, but Westdell hasn’t determined if they will be condominiums for sale, rental units or a mix of both.
With respect to affordable housing, Meddoui said that is an on-going discussion that is happening between Westdell Developments and the City of London, so there could be an element of affordable housing dollars earmarked or some affordable housing units.
The proposal will go to the Planning and Environment committee on July 16, 2024.
Once approved by council, Meddoui hopes to break ground by early 2026.
Iyman Meddoui, president of Westdell Development Corp and Paul Kitson, VP planning and development at Westdell Development Corp are seen in London, Ont. on April 15, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Military chief says Israel will respond to Iran's missile strike
Israel's military chief said Monday that Israel will respond to Iran's missile strike over the weekend, but did not immediately elaborate on when and how.
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set
A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.
Joly says she asked her Israeli counterpart to 'take the win' and not bomb Iran
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she's urging Israel to de-escalate rising conflicts in the Middle East and not bomb Iran in retaliation for this past weekend's thwarted airstrikes.
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
Donald Trump hush money trial, explained
All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.
Horrified worshippers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Australia
Horrified worshippers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening, and three others were stabbed as people rushed to help. Police said there were no life-threatening wounds, and a man was arrested.
Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.
Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.
Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.