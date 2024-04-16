A 'fresh' start to the day in the London area

It will be a "fresh" start to the day in the London region on Tuesday as the temperature starts off around the 2 C mark.

According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, winds will be light and variable early in the morning and shifting in the afternoon.

"Lots of sunshine and 17 C with winds out of the east, picking up Tuesday night with gusts up to 50 km/h in advance of our next weather system that arrives with some rainfall on Wednesday," she said.

Atchison called today's high of 17 C "balmy," with the normal for this time of year closer to 13 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Sunny. High 17. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight. Low 7.

Wednesday: Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 19.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8.