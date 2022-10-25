'A distraction that we didn’t need': Woodstock, Ont. voters move on without incumbent mayor Trevor Birtch

The City of Woodstock is turning the page on another colourful chapter. Incumbent mayor Trevor Birtch, who is facing criminal charges, took a pummelling in Monday’s municipal election, barely cracking three per cent of the vote.

“From what I’ve heard, a lot of word around town is that he was going to do well again, but according to the polls he didn’t,” says voter Jamie Jones, who did not vote for Birtch, but was somewhat surprised by the outcome.

Birtch, a two-term mayor, garnered 305 votes, coming in a distant fourth in his bid to hold onto his job.

The 47-year-old is facing six sexual assault-related charges involving two different women.

The change at city council is long overdue, says Emily Cude, owner of the Soulful Spoon in downtown Woodstock.

“I think it’s necessary,” says Cude. “It’s no mystery that Woodstock has a lot going on right now and we need some strong leadership, and that’s been a distraction that we didn’t need.”

Two-term city councillor Jerry Acchione will be the next mayor, taking 38 per cent of the vote.

He beat out second place finisher David Hilderly by just 171 votes. Hildery, who took time to congratulate Acchione at the mayor-elect’s victory party, said it is time for the city to move forward from what has been a “strange” era under Birtch.

“Unfortunately that dark cloud has hung over the head of Woodstock for four years, and we would like to see that erased and move forward in a positive way that the City of Woodstock really is,” he explains. “We have a great community, we have so many positives here, and I hope the new council can bring that forward.”

Acchione, meanwhile, tells CTV News London his campaign tried to avoid the legal issues surrounding Birtch.

“I’ve said it from the beginning, leadership has been the biggest part lacking, in my opinion, being part of that council for the last year. So I’m going to be the leader that council needs and wants and the city of Woodstock wants,” he says.

As for other key issues facing the next city council, Acchione says downtown revitalization will be a priority.

“There’s a lot of people talking about it. A lot of concerned citizens, dollar amounts and everything else,” he explains. “And of course I’m going to work with the new council, we’re going to look at priorities, and be very fiscally responsible.”

Outgoing mayor Trevor Birtch could not be reached for comment.

According to the city, voter turnout in Woodstock is estimated at 27.7 per cent, down from 31.4 per cent in the 2018 election.