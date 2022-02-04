A call for warm hearts to help with 'coldest night of the year'
As Londoners come to grips with these frigid February temperatures, Mission Services of London wants people to think about those who have to bare these conditions overnight on a regular basis.
Throughout the month of February you can help make winter a little warmer for our city’s most vulnerable by taking part in the 11th annual Coldest Night of the Year event.
“It’s really a challenge to the London community to get out there and feel these cold temperatures and to go for a two or 5 kilometre walk and get that experience of what it’s like to be homeless in the winter,” says Nicole Case, from Mission Services of London.
Kim Rumford has taken part in the walk with her co-workers at Lewkowitz Financial for the past four years and she says it’s her way of giving back and she adds, “I was always raised that you pay it forward in this world and no one needs our help more than the people that find themselves living on the streets.”
Organizers are hoping to raise more than $100,000 to help them out with emergency shelters for men, women and families. They also provide food, hygiene products and clothing for those in need.
Case adds, “It’s really doing our part to help our neighbours who are in need.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawsuit filed against convoy organizers, seeking damages on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents
Organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' that has gridlocked downtown Ottawa for the last week are facing a potential $9.8-million class-action lawsuit over continuous vehicle horn noise, filed on behalf of residents of the city's downtown core.
Trucker convoy fundraiser removed from GoFundMe
An online fundraiser for the trucker convoy protests has been removed from GoFundMe for violating its terms of service, the company says.
EXCLUSIVE | Bergen pushed O'Toole to back convoy saying there are 'good people on both sides': sources
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen pushed predecessor Erin O'Toole to show support for the Freedom Convoy protest, arguing last week there are 'good people on both sides,' an echo of the phrase made infamous by former U.S. president Donald Trump after a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
What have Canada's premiers said about the trucker convoy protests?
Several premiers voiced their concerns about the growing number of trucker convoy protests taking place across the country, calling on protesters to remain peaceful and respect Canadians’ rights and liberties during demonstrations.
Toronto to see 'large police presence' as city prepares for convoy protest
Toronto's police chief says the public should expect to see a large police presence in the downtown core this weekend as a convoy protest against vaccine mandates rolls into town.
Health-care workers announce counter protest to convoy in Toronto
A planned trucker protest in Toronto this weekend against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions has prompted concerned health-care workers to organize a counter protest.
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches the one-week mark.
Ottawa protests inspire plans for 'freedom' convoys around the world
The ongoing protests in Ottawa are inspiring others around the world to create and plan their own 'freedom' convoys to demonstrate against pandemic measures and vaccine mandates.
Tow truck companies rejecting Ottawa police request for help: source
Local towing companies are rejecting Ottawa police requests for help towing ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucks out of the downtown core, according to a senior police source.
Kitchener
-
WRPS promises 'enhanced police presence' ahead of potential convoy protests
Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin says police have been closely monitoring 'Freedom Convoys' around the province, and are aware of “several potentially planned rallies” this weekend in Waterloo Region.
-
New walking tour unearths forgotten Black history in Kitchener
The hour long tour highlights who the first Black settlers were, why they came to Kitchener and their importance in building the community.
-
Man in 30s among 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region on Friday
Waterloo Region health officials reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s on Friday.
Windsor
-
What have Canada's premiers said about the trucker convoy protests?
Several premiers voiced their concerns about the growing number of trucker convoy protests taking place across the country, calling on protesters to remain peaceful and respect Canadians’ rights and liberties during demonstrations.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspects sought in Porsche carjacking incident
Windsor police are looking for suspects considered “armed and dangerous” after a woman was robbed of her Porsche at gunpoint.
-
Councillor wants outdoor ice skating rink in Chatham-Kent
An outdoor ice skating rink in Chatham-Kent could become a reality if South Kent councillor Anthony Ceccacci has his way.
Barrie
-
Pickup truck slides sideways onto Highway 400 causing collision in Bradford
Police say a pickup truck lost control while merging onto Highway 400 and was struck by a transport truck Friday morning.
-
Barrie-run recreational facilities 'more efficient' with eased restrictions
As part of the province-wide easing of restrictions, the City of Barrie has made using recreational centres much more efficient.
-
Police searching for missing man with ties to Wasaga Beach
Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a 45-year-old man with ties to Wasaga Beach.
Northern Ontario
-
Cat missing for three years reunited with family in New Liskeard
Many of us have heard stories about how cats disappear and then, years later, find their way back home. Crystal Maclean from New Liskeard now has her own 'the cat came back' story to tell.
-
Timmins sewage pump station upgrade delayed again
Work has been delayed again in Timmins on upgrades to the city's wastewater system aimed at preventing excess sewage from ending up in an east-end lake.
-
Concerns about security at warming centre in Greater Sudbury
Some people who use the warming centre located at city hall in Sudbury say the area needs tighter security.
Ottawa
-
Tow truck companies rejecting Ottawa police request for help: source
Local towing companies are rejecting Ottawa police requests for help towing ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucks out of the downtown core, according to a senior police source.
-
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches the one-week mark.
-
Lawsuit filed against convoy organizers, seeking damages on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents
Organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' that has gridlocked downtown Ottawa for the last week are facing a potential $9.8-million class-action lawsuit over continuous vehicle horn noise, filed on behalf of residents of the city's downtown core.
Toronto
-
Health-care workers announce counter protest to convoy in Toronto
A planned trucker protest in Toronto this weekend against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions has prompted concerned health-care workers to organize a counter protest.
-
Doug Ford makes statement ahead of Toronto convoy protest, calls Ottawa situation 'an occupation'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he has full confidence Toronto police will be able to handle Saturday's convoy protest and there will be 'zero tolerance' for any potential acts of violence.
-
Toronto to see 'large police presence' as city prepares for convoy protest
Toronto's police chief says the public should expect to see a large police presence in the downtown core this weekend as a convoy protest against vaccine mandates rolls into town.
Montreal
-
Quebec City version of 'freedom' protest continues
Protesters opposed to COVID-19 rules and mandates have started to trickle into Quebec City and plan to bring their message to the Quebec legislature this weekend, under the watch of a heightened police presence.
-
Mistrial declared in Chez Cora president kidnapping case
The jury in the Chez Cora kidnapping case has been unable to reach a verdict, resulting in a mistrial.
-
Two of three high school coaches charged with sex offences remain in jail pending bail hearings
Two of the three men arrested this week in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two students at a Montreal school will have to spend the weekend in jail, while they wait for their lawyers to build a case for bail.
Atlantic
-
Many malls, businesses closed as storm brings snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Many schools, shopping malls, businesses and offices were closed across the Maritimes Friday as a slow-moving system brings heavy snow, rain and freezing rain to the region.
-
N.B. confirms first case of Omicron subvariant BA.2, 1 additional death Friday
New Brunswick health officials confirmed the province's first case of the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2 on Friday.
-
Nova Scotia reports 1 COVID-19 death, 11 hospitalizations Friday
As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances.
Winnipeg
-
Trucker convoy fundraiser removed from GoFundMe
An online fundraiser for the trucker convoy protests has been removed from GoFundMe for violating its terms of service, the company says.
-
Protest opposing public health measures and mandates takes over portion of downtown Winnipeg
A group of demonstrators set up outside the Manitoba Legislative Building is using semi trucks, trailers and farm machinery to block some downtown roads in an effort to voice opposition to vaccine mandates and public health measures.
-
Two Norval Morrisseau paintings recovered four decades after brazen theft
More than 40 years ago two brazen art thieves walked into a college in Thunder Bay and stole two Norval Morrisseau works off the wall. Now four decades later – the paintings have found their way back to their rightful owners.
Calgary
-
Calgary health centre taking extra security measures amid planned weekend protests
Extra security measures are being taken at a health centre in Calgary’s Beltline to protect patients and workers from those protesting pandemic health restrictions.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 26 new deaths, hospitalizations remain steady
Alberta reported 2,086 new infections of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of patients in hospital with the disease remained steady.
-
Trucker convoy fundraiser removed from GoFundMe
An online fundraiser for the trucker convoy protests has been removed from GoFundMe for violating its terms of service, the company says.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 26 new deaths, hospitalizations remain steady
Alberta reported 2,086 new infections of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of patients in hospital with the disease remained steady.
-
Red Deer woman killed while trying to stop theft of her vehicle: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after she tried to stop the thief who stole her vehicle in Red Deer on Tuesday, Mounties said.
-
Edmonton mayor expects Alberta premier will respect local autonomy on COVID-19 rules
Edmonton's mayor says he expects Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will respect local autonomy when it comes to imposing COVID-19 health restrictions.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver health authorities warn staff to shelter and hide medical credentials during anti-vaxx convoy
Vancouver’s two health authorities are urging health-care workers to take defensive measures to avoid clashes with a convoy of anti-vaccination and anti-restriction demonstrators heading toward the city on Saturday.
-
Accusations of dirty tricks boil over in final days of B.C. Liberal leadership campaign
Even as votes are still being cast, the B.C. Liberals' leadership campaign has already landed in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Some provinces plan to scrap vaccine passports soon. What about B.C.?
B.C.'s vaccine card program been extended until June 30, but with several other provinces planning to scrap their digital proof-of-vaccination requirement for restaurants and other indoor venues in the coming weeks, some are questioning if we should wait that long.