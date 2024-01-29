LONDON
London

    • 'A brief dusting' of snow Tuesday

    Share

    Winter weather returned Monday morning and will continue into Tuesday, but it won't last long after that.

    “A weak clipper system comes through the area [Tuesday] afternoon with a burst of light snowfall and winds out of the southwest with gusts up to 40 km/h,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. She said snowfall amounts will reach about 2-4 cm.

    “Daytime highs over the next seven [days] will be above normal for this time of year,” Atchison continued. “We’ll usher in Groundhog Day (Friday) with a mix of sun and cloud.”

    The London, Ont. region will be warming up above the freezing mark mid week with flurries changing to rain showers.

    The normal high for this time of year is -3 C and the low is -10 C.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday Night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this evening.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of snow beginning in the afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2.

    Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 2.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Canada suspending funding to UNRWA over Oct. 7 allegations

    Canada and 10 other nations announced this week they will suspend funding for UNRWA, a UN agency that supports Palestinians, after Israel alleged some of its staff played a role in the Hamas attack last October. Now, global affairs experts are worried Canada and the other nations' decision could have grave consequences for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News