84 kg of suspected cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge: CBSA

Eighty-four bricks of suspected cocaine were seized from a commercial truck allegedly attempting to smuggle the drugs into Canada at the Blue Water Bridge, border officials say.

A commercial truck entering Canada on Dec. 14 was referred for a secondary examination by the Canada Border Services Agency when officers discovered the drugs weighing about 84 kg.

CBSA seized the cocaine and arrested the driver. The RCMP took custody of the evidence and formally charged 55-year-old Caledon, Ont. man Chander Sidhar with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The matter is now before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia.

The RCMP is thanking the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada for their help with the investigation.