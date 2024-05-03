800 soldiers simulating 'domestic emergency situation' in Huron-Bruce

Soldiers from across Ontario are converging in Huron and Bruce Counties this weekend to sharpen their skills in case of a “domestic emergency” that might require help from the military.

“This weekend, we are simulating a domestic emergency. It’s a heat wave. Along with that, we’ll be providing support to the community and doing different simulated scenarios, like search and rescue, obstacle clearance, and firefighting,” said Master Corporal Mike Couchie.

Emergency exercise “Trillium Venture” will bring together 800 soldiers from the 31st Canadian Brigade Group, who will be stretched across Midwestern Ontario doing everything from knocking on doors to conducting shoreline search and rescue training.

“We’re simulating wellness checks, so if you see soldiers out in your neighbourhood, feel free to stop them and ask them what they’re doing. They’ll be more than happy to answer your questions,” said Couchie..

Reservists from 31 Canadian Brigade Group, seen on May 3, 2024, will be in Huron and Bruce Counties from May 4-5, 2024, taking part in a simulated emergency training exercise. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Those taking part in the training are reservists, which means they are people will regular day jobs who do military training in their spare time in order to learn skills and help out their communitiesAlthough they are militarily trained, no one will be carrying or using weapons as a part of this training exercise.

“These are primarily reservists involved in this exercise. They come from all different walks of life. Some of them are full-time, but most of them are part-time. They’re just coming out to see how they can contribute and make a difference in the community,” said Couchie, who started as a part-time reservist, but recently moved into a full-time role.

The emergency training exercise starts in earnest Saturday and runs through into Sunday.

Public Affairs Officer Paul Verheye said they’re doing everything they can to minimize any inconvenience for the public, but communities from Hensall to Lion’s Head, and especially Blyth where the exercise headquarters are located, will likely see a soldier as part of the exercise this weekend.

“This kind of emergency we’re simulating is something that happens from time to time. People might remember the floods in Ottawa a couple of years ago. Domestic emergencies are a thing, and this kind of training helps us map out the logistics of what it would take to respond to these types of scenarios,” said Couchie, who hails from London, Ont.