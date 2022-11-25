72-year-old man charged after colliding with 'crash truck' on Highway 401

A Brampton man has been charged after allegedly crashing into a “crash truck” that was providing protection to workers on Highway 401, Elgin County OPP said.

According to a press release from Elgin County OPP, at approximately 3:42 p.m. on Thursday, a passenger vehicle collided with a commercial vehicle affixed with a '"truck mounted attenuator" — also known as a “crash truck” — that was providing protection to workers in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich.

The seven individuals in the passenger vehicle and the driver of the commercial vehicle were uninjured.

Police said that as a result of the investigation, a 72-year-old Brampton man has been charged with careless driving.

“The OPP remind motorists to use extreme caution and lower speeds when approaching service vehicles conducting repairs and maintenance on our highways. These workers use all necessary safety precautions to allow them to complete their work each day and return home safely to their families,” the release reads.