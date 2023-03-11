70-year-old woman facing trafficking charge after $60K worth of fentanyl seized

A Strathroy, Ont. woman is facing a drug trafficking charge after police seized $60,000 worth of fentanyl during the execution of a search warrant earlier in the week.

According to a release, on March 9 members of the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Criminal Investigations Division, the Street Crime Unit and the Uniformed Division executed a search warrant on a residence located in the north end of Strathroy.

Once inside the residence, police arrested the lone occupant and began searching the premise for illicit drugs.

During the search, police said they seized approximately seven ounces of fentanyl and $1,160 in cash.

The fentanyl has a street value of approximately $60,000.

As a result of the investigation, a 70-year-old woman from Strathroy has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Strathroy-Caradoc police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact police at (519) 245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).