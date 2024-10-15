LONDON
London

    • $65k in weapons, cash, drugs and stolen vehicles seized in Wallaceburg

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    More than $65,000 in illegal drugs, guns, stolen vehicles and cash were seized in a search warrant in Wallaceburg over the weekend.

    On Saturday, October 12, police say that OPP and police officers from multiple jurisdictions joined a canine unit in executing the search warrants, which resulted in two people being charged with possession of firearms, drugs, and property obtained by crime.

    The total estimated value of the property seized is $64,815.00

    A 35 year old from St. Clair Township and 30 year old from Wallaceburg were held pending a bail hearing in Sarnia.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

