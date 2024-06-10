6 people hurt, one seriously, in crash west of St. Thomas

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Thomas.

Elgin OPP say the two-vehicle collision happened around 2:35 p.m. near the intersection of Talbot Line and Ron McNeil Line.

One vehicle was carrying four people, the other had two people in it.

One person had to be taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other five individuals received non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.