$500,000 for London's Health and Homelessness Fund for Change
Canada Life has made a large donation to help fight homelessness in London.
The company has given $500,000 to the Health and Homelessness Fund for Change.
It's a way to honour former president Jeff Macoun and his 40-year career with Canada life.
Macoun worked with the community fundraising committee, raising more than $4 million for the fund.
The donation to the matching campaign will help with the effort to build a transformative new system that will help people move safely inside, become stabilized and access supports.
