$500,000 for London's Health and Homelessness Fund for Change

Canada Life has made a large donation to help fight homelessness in London.

The company has given $500,000 to the Health and Homelessness Fund for Change.

It's a way to honour former president Jeff Macoun and his 40-year career with Canada life.

Macoun worked with the community fundraising committee, raising more than $4 million for the fund.

The donation to the matching campaign will help with the effort to build a transformative new system that will help people move safely inside, become stabilized and access supports.