MELBOURNE, MIDDLESEX - A 4-year-old girl has died as a result of her injuries sustained in a crash Monday night near Melbourne.

The crash between a tractor trailer and two vehicles happened around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road, a few minutes southwest of London.

Maria Bunder, 4, of Appin Ontario was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she has since died as a result of those injuries.

Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed overnight while police investigated the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information that can assist police with this investigation can call 1-888-310-1122.