Despite a vote on Friday that failed to permit same-sex marriages to be performed in the Anglican Church of Canada, the new primate, Diocese of Huron Bishop Linda Nicholls, has given churches in that diocese the possibility to do so.

Nicholls was elected to the position of primate with the Anglican Church of Canada during the General Synod held in Vancouver, BC on July 13.

At the Synod, the same-sex marriage amendment failed on second reading after reaching the two-thirds majority among clergy and laity but not in the House of Bishops.

But in a Facebook post on Thursday, Nicholls said she was invoking the "local option" affirmed by the Synod.

"Given the strong support in Huron for this possibility, as of August 1, 2019, I am authorizing the availability of marriage to same-sex couples as a pastoral local option."

There are a number of guidelines involved and no clergy or parish is required to offer the service.