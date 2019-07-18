

Marek Sutherland, CTV London





The 25th annual Pride Festival has kicked off with 43 events scheduled over the next 11 days.

The Pride Flag was raised at London police headquarters on Thursday morning by Deputy Chief Trish McIntyre, Diversity Officer Bory Sreng and Andrew Rosser, president of the Pride London Fesitval.

A second flag was raised at the police association's building on the corner of York and William streets.

A scheduled of events and activities can be found at pridelondon.ca.