LONDON, ONT. -- Slow down! That's the message from Grey Bruce OPP after 33 drivers have been charged with stunt driving over the last five days.

Police nabbed the drivers doing in excess of 50 km/h from July 15 to 19.

The fastest driver was doing 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, almost double the limit.

Most of the speeders were caught on Highway 6.

All drivers were issued a court summons, a seven day licence suspension and their vehicles were also towed and impounded for a week.

Police are asking the public to report any unsafe driving, including excessive speeding and aggressive driving.