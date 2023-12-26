LONDON
London

    • 32-year-old missing man sought by London police

    (Source: CTV News file photo) (Source: CTV News file photo)

    London police are asking for the public’s help locating a 32-year-old man.

    Sifiso Samson is described as male, Black, approximately 5’6”, medium build, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing beige pants, no shirt, and black boots.

    He was last seen this morning at approximately 11:00 a.m., in the area of Castlegrove Boulevard and Castlegrove Close.

    Samson resides in the Greater Toronto Area and was visiting friends in London.

    Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

    Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

