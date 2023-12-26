32-year-old GTA man found safe: London police

London police are thanking the public for their help after a previously missing 32-year-old man was found safe on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a 32-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area who was in London visiting friends was reported as missing.

Family and London police were concerned for his welfare, so police issued an appeal to the public early Tuesday afernoon in finding him.

He was last seen Tuesday morning at approximately 11:00 a.m., in the area of Castlegrove Boulevard and Castlegrove Close.

Later in the day, London police issued an update in which the 32-year-old man was successfully located and was safe.

"We would like to thank the public for sharing the information," London police wrote on social media.