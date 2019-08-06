

Marek Sutherland , CTV London





HMCS Prevost will be receiving a facelift after the federal government announced new funding of $250-million over five years to improve the infrastructure of Reserve facilities across the country.

Central Regional Captain Tim O’Leary says “It’s essentially taking this Cold War-era training establishment making it a computer based Navy of today, with a global reach, training establishment.”

Some of the work needed includes a new roof, boiler system, and modern windows.

Work is expected to start soon, though no dates have been made official.