$250M announced to update London's HMCS Prevost Naval Reserve
Officials gather outside the HMCS Prevost Naval Reserve in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
Marek Sutherland , CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:19PM EDT
HMCS Prevost will be receiving a facelift after the federal government announced new funding of $250-million over five years to improve the infrastructure of Reserve facilities across the country.
Central Regional Captain Tim O’Leary says “It’s essentially taking this Cold War-era training establishment making it a computer based Navy of today, with a global reach, training establishment.”
Some of the work needed includes a new roof, boiler system, and modern windows.
Work is expected to start soon, though no dates have been made official.