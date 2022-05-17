25 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, outbreak at University Hospital

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 25 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no new deaths.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 36 inpatients with COVID-19.

The LHSC is also reporting a level-two COVID-19 outbreak at University Hospital U7 — clinical neurosciences.

According to the LHSC, five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are being treated in adult ICU and five or fewer patients are in Children’s Hospital. There are currently no patients being treated for COVID-19 in paediatric critical care.

There is currently an outbreak at the Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building, according to St. Joseph’s.

The LHSC is also reporting 135 staff members out sick with COVID-19, while as of Monday, 53 health care workers at St. Joseph’s are also out sick with COVID-19.

There have been a total of 383 COVID-19-related deaths in the region.