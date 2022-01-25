$20M announced for new Southwest Elementary School in London, Ont.

The new Southwest Elementary School in London is getting a $20.7-million investment from the provincial government.

Announced on Tuesday by Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek, the money will support the creation of 804 student spaces, 88 new licensed childcare spaced and five new childcare rooms.

Also included in this funding is $7.2-million for improvements to Eagle Heights PS in London, which will create 300 new elementary student spaces, and $2.7-million for the addition of 88 childcare spaces, one infant room, two toddler rooms, and two preschool rooms to the soon-to-be-built Northeast London Elementary School.

A new elementary school has also been approved in southeast London, expected to open in September 2022.

The $16.6-million public school will accommodate some students currently attending Fairmont, Princess Elizabeth, and Tweedsmuir Public Schools from holding zones in the area, as well as a portion of students from Westminster Central Public School.