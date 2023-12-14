2 Knights named to World Junior hockey team

Two London Knights will represent Canada at the upcoming world juniors.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan and Philadelphia flyers draft pick Oliver Bonk made the team.

Cowan is second on the Knights with 39 points this season and Bonk leads all Knights defenseman in scoring.

London’s top-scorer Denver Brkey, was one of the final cuts.

As part of its preparations, Canada will open its pre-tournament schedule against a U25 team from Denmark on Dec. 19 before facing Switzerland on Dec. 22 and the United States on Dec. 23.

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day when Canada takes on Finland at 8:30 a.m. ET.