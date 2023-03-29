2,700 cattle escape $2-million barn fire

Damage is estimated at $2-million after a barn and grass fire in southeast London on Tuesday.

According to the London Fire Department, all 2,700 cattle inside the barn were able to get out safely.

Crews remained on scene at Old Victoria Road near Highway 401 overnight, putting out hot spots.

A backhoe was brought to the scene late on Tuesday and remained on scene Wednesday to help determine where the fire started.

When crews initially arrived on Tuesday, they were met with massive flames and thick black smoke that could be seen as far away as St. Thomas.