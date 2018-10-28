

Stratford police are investigating a fatal collision in the south end of the city.

Police say around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chrysler 300 was travelling westbound on Embro Road before hitting a boulevard and coming to rest on a lawn on the northwest side of Erie Street.

Three people were rushed to hospital. A 19-year-old man was killed. Two others are listed in fair condition.

The driver, a 19-year-old Burlington man has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and is being held for a bail hearing.

Police continue to investigate.

Witnesses are urged to come forward.