19-year-old man killed in early morning crash in Stratford
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 1:31PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 28, 2018 1:36PM EDT
Stratford police are investigating a fatal collision in the south end of the city.
Police say around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chrysler 300 was travelling westbound on Embro Road before hitting a boulevard and coming to rest on a lawn on the northwest side of Erie Street.
Three people were rushed to hospital. A 19-year-old man was killed. Two others are listed in fair condition.
The driver, a 19-year-old Burlington man has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and is being held for a bail hearing.
Police continue to investigate.
Witnesses are urged to come forward.