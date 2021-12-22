$180,000 art theft in Georgian Bluffs
(L-R) May Green, AC-78-57 and Entwined. (Source: OPP)
Grey Bruce OPP are reporting a $180,000 theft from a Georgian Bluffs business.
According to police, the theft happened at a business on Shane Street.
The following items are currently outstanding:
- A watercolour canvas painting which measures 5 feet by 4 feet. The painting is by artist Dorothy Knowles, titled "May Green."
- Two pieces from a three piece set titled "Entwined," by artist Laurie De Camillis. The first missing piece measures 6 feet by 4 feet, and the second piece measures 6 feet by 3 feet.
- An oil on canvas painting by artist Jean Paul Riopelle. This piece measures 2 feet by 4.5 feet. This painting is three individual paintings framed into one. Of note is a crack in the middle of the left hand panel
- An oil painting titled "AC-78-57," by artist William Perehudoff. The painting consists of turquoise, blue, yellow and orange stripes. The frame on this painting is very old.
- An Opus Connect E-500 electric bike. The bike contains saddle bags, and a beverage holder.
- Also outstanding is a stainless steel bar fridge, measuring 24 inches by 18 inches, a 55 inch Samsung TV, a 40 inch Samsung TV, and a Rocky Mountain Whistler Bike.
- Anyone with information regarding this theft are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online.