LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police announced Thursday morning that an arrest has been made in relation to a fire at Sauble Beach that killed a teen girl back in August.

The girl was sleeping in a bunkie when the fire broke out.

The fire consumed the bunkie and her body was found inside once firefighters brought the fire under control.

A second person in the bunkie was able to escape unharmed, it is unclear if the second individual is the accused.

Investigators have now ruled that Aug. 15, fire arson and have arrested and 18-year-old in connection with the blaze.

Police have charged Taran Hibma of Owen Sound with Manslaugter, Causing Death by Criminal Negligence, and Arson – Disregard for Life.

Hibma was arrested Wednesday and will have a bail hearing in Owen Sound Thursday.

The identity of the teen girl is not being released until a post mortem is completed.