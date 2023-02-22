18 year old charged in shooting incident in London's north end

Charges have been laid against one man after police responded to a shooting in London last week.

London Police Service Major Crime Section has issued a warrant of arrest for 18-year-old Zainaldeen Sakr from London. He has not yet been located.

Sakr is being charged with the following:

Aggravated assault;

Two counts of discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest;

Two counts of possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence; and

Two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Police said the incident happened Feb. 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. in a parking lot in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road. Two men were allegedly approached by Sakr, who police say discharged a handgun at them.

One of the men was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged. The other man was not injured.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident or the accused’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).