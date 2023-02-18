London police investigate shooting in city’s north end

London police are investigating after two men were approached and shot at by a gunman Friday night.

Police say around 8 p.m., two men were in a parking lot in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road.

They were approached by a third man who “discharged a handgun at them,” before he fled the area.

Police went to the scene and found the two men in the parking lot.

One of the men was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.