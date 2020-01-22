LONDON, ONT -- A barn fire in Haldimand County Tuesday killed 148 dairy cows that were in the barn at the time of the fire.

The fire, which is not considered suspicious, happened at an address on Smithville Road around 2:25 p.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find a barn engulfed in flames.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified while the cause remains under investigation.

Police noted the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

A total damage estimate has not been released.