LONDON, ONT -- A suspicious fire at a row of townhouses in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood has affected multiple units and has resulted in an arson charge.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday the London Fire Department reported the fire to the row of homes at 99 Kimberley Avenue.

Crews were fighting the fire in an offensive strategy in order to contain it and stop it from spreading to more units.

Search and rescue efforts made sure that all the units were clear. One person was assessed for smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries.

Update 2 - FPI is on scene for determine origin, cause and circumstances of this fire. The OFM has been notified to attend. Currently London Waterworks Inspector is on site to help with discolouration of water. #LdnOnt. @CityofLdnOnt — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) January 22, 2020

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene to determine the cause, origin and total damages.

Damage is severe to one unit however adjacent units also suffered damages as well. All total, damages are expected to exceed $300,000.

According to Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger crews were met with some complications during the fire.

"There were a number of issues, including a number of blocked rooms," said Mosburger.

Debris such as furniture and household items caused the blockages which made search efforts difficult.

Crews also had to remain on scene throughout the night to battle hot spots. Due to the height of the buildings the aerial ladder was brought in as well.

A 28-year-old London man is now facing one charge of arson with disregard for human life in connection with the fire.

London police say the investigation is continuing.