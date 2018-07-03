Featured
13-year-old Perth County girl dies after drowning
CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 2:36PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 3, 2018 5:07PM EDT
Provincial Police say a 13-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after a drowning in West Perth Monday.
Police say the incident happened around the noon hour after emergency responders attended a family campground for reports of a missing child.
They say a 13-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a small lake at the campground.
EMS crews were able to resuscitate her and she was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Ebony Kay of West Perth has since passed away in hospital.
A post mortem examination has been scheduled, but foul play is not suspected.