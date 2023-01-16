120 residents displaced after fire at Sarnia retirement home

Sarnia police say all residents are safe and accounted for a fire late Sunday night at Fairwinds Lodge Retirement lodge.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Michigan Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire broke out in the building’s north wing and police and fire crews conducted a room-by-room search, evacuating all 120 residents from the 113-unit facility.

By 1:30 a.m., police say the blaze was under control and Sarnia Transit buses were used to help take residents to a temporary shelter provided by Lambton College.

As of 2 a.m. about half of the residents had been relocated with family and 61 were housed temporarily at the college over night.

Fire crews from Port Huron, Point Edward, and St. Clair Township also responded with roughly 75 fire fighters on the ground.

“I would like to thank our cross-border partners with the Port Huron Fire Department, neighbouring fire services, EMS, Police, Sarnia Transit, and Lambton College for their quick response and assistance in ensuring all residents were evacuated, accounted for, and sheltered safely,” said Fire Chief Bryan Van Gaver.

Sarnia Fire Services remains on site and a section of Michigan Avenue, from Murphy Road to Blu Aire Gate will likely remain closed to traffic into Monday afternoon.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.